Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 18,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. 15.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

