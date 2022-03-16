Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Update

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACUR opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.