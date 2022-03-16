ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $47.30

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.30, but opened at $56.00. ACM Research shares last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 11,031 shares traded.

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25.

ACM Research’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

