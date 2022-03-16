Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Position Trimmed by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,208 shares during the period. Aclaris Therapeutics comprises about 1.5% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,758. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $939.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,674 shares of company stock worth $1,526,797 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

