Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.79.

NYSE ACN opened at $316.23 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.87.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

