Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.69

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.69 and traded as high as C$19.28. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.07, with a volume of 7,741 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.69. The firm has a market cap of C$318.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

