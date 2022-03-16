ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

