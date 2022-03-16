Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will report $607.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.10 million and the lowest is $604.80 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $551.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.34. 365,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

