Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up to $31.68

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.68, but opened at $33.95. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 46,879 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

