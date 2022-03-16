Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 66,500 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.04 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00.
About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)
Read More
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.