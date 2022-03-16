ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Up to $32.50

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $33.66. ABB shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 25,603 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

Get ABB alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the third quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.