908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky Sells 15,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MASS stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $472.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $58.20.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
About 908 Devices (Get Rating)
908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 908 Devices (MASS)
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.