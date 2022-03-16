908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky Sells 15,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $472.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $58.20.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 867,014 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 727,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 555,162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 192.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 331,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

