$806.23 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) to announce sales of $806.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $791.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $648.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $19.35. 1,500,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,195. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Guess? by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

