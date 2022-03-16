$748.29 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $748.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $750.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $744.80 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $693.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.29. 14,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,145. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $135.56 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

