$735.25 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) will post sales of $735.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $756.60 million. Zynga posted sales of $719.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $60,517,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229,034 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

About Zynga (Get Rating)

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.