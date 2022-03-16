6,720 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 64,292 shares of company stock worth $6,696,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

