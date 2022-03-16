5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $140.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.24. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FPLSF. Raymond James decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.