5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $140.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.24. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.85.
A number of research firms recently commented on FPLSF. Raymond James decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
