$50.37 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) to report sales of $50.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.05 million. Aterian posted sales of $48.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $268.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.90 million to $271.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $317.59 million, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $334.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $120.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Aterian by 225.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $4,420,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aterian by 327.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

