$461.86 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) will announce sales of $461.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $458.10 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $402.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.43. 2,533,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.