$461.86 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $461.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $458.10 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $402.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.43. 2,533,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

