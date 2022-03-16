$33.85 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) will announce $33.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $29.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $147.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.60 million to $163.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $137.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

BRMK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 33,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,709. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.