$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $13.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $15.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.72.

JBHT stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.98. The company had a trading volume of 646,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $208.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

