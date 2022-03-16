$295.13 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will announce $295.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.30 million to $312.96 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $284.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. 3,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 304,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Astec Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 496,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

