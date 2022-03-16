2,929 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $262.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.35 and a 200-day moving average of $300.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

