2,426 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYN opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

