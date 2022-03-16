$233.52 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will post sales of $233.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.20 million and the lowest is $230.00 million. BRP Group reported sales of $152.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $870.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $892.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP Group.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of BRP traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.43. 58,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,943. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

