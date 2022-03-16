$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) to report $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 422,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

