1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.
ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
1Life Healthcare stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.67. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
