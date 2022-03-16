1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $2.31 million and $7,610.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,689,339 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

