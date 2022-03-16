$187.39 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $187.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.20 million and the lowest is $182.80 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $195.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $780.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.16 million to $803.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $874.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.24 million to $926.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

MarketAxess stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.51. The company had a trading volume of 185,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,869. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.09 and a 200-day moving average of $391.56. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $321.17 and a 52 week high of $546.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

