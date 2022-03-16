1,742 Shares in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $18.75.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
