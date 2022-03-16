1,550 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,894,000 after buying an additional 197,143 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Shares of AMD opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

