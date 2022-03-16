14,770 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Bought by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cano Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter worth $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CANO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

NYSE CANO traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,670. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

