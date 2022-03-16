$143.74 Million in Sales Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) to report sales of $143.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.34 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $796.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $442,780.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 231,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

