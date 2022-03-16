$143.74 Million in Sales Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) to report sales of $143.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.34 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $796.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $442,780.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 231,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.