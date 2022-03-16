$14.21 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCOGet Rating) to announce $14.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.20 million and the highest is $14.23 million. First Community posted sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $59.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $64.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCCO. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Community by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Community by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in First Community by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.26. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,665. The firm has a market cap of $160.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90. First Community has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.