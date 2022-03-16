$14.21 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) to announce $14.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.20 million and the highest is $14.23 million. First Community posted sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $59.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $64.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCCO. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Community by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Community by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in First Community by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.26. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,665. The firm has a market cap of $160.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90. First Community has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

