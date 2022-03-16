$125.85 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will announce $125.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.60 million and the lowest is $125.11 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $550.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.36 million to $552.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $638.02 million, with estimates ranging from $618.11 million to $653.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

BAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $630.45 million, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 and have sold 2,107 shares worth $133,239. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

