122,602 Shares in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 122,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Glass Houses Acquisition by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLHA opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

