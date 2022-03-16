$1.89 EPS Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of HUBB traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.93. 3,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

