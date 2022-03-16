$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of FYBR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.