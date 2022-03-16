$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 81,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,966 shares of company stock worth $8,645,144. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,364,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

