0Chain (ZCN) 1-Day Volume Tops $132,987.00

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $132,987.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

