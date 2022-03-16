$0.57 EPS Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Premier posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of PINC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.52. 9,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Premier’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

