$0.47 EPS Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $161.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,119. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $331.04 million, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,678,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 412,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 298,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

