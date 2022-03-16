$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. SLR Investment also reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLRC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 1,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,362. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $766.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

