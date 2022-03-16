$0.34 EPS Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.05.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.42. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $98.91 and a 52 week high of $350.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in RingCentral by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in RingCentral by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

