-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KZR opened at $14.00 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $688.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

