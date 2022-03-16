-$0.24 EPS Expected for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ContraFect.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFRX. Mizuho dropped their price target on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContraFect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

CFRX stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $126.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

