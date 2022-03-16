$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.22. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Perion Network by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 110,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 44,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,041. The company has a market cap of $739.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

