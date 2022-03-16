$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.22. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Perion Network by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 110,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 44,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,041. The company has a market cap of $739.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37.

Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.