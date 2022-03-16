-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. 219,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,627. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

