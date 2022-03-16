$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($27.13).

STVN stock opened at €15.23 ($16.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($32.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.