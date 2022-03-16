$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVNGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($27.13).

STVN stock opened at €15.23 ($16.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($32.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.