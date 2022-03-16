$0.10 EPS Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Century Casinos posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

CNTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

CNTY traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. 1,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,363. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $365.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.91.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Century Casinos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

